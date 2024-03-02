Maril Montero denounces having suffered a sexual assault by a very famous person

Maril Montero This Friday he made an unexpected confession that silenced the team. Public Mirror. Antena 3’s morning program dealt with information about the multiple complaints from actresses who have been victims of sexual abuse by well-known filmmakers. A topic that brought to light an unexpected confession by Maril Montero, who claimed that she had been sexually assaulted by a very famous person., whose identity he did not want to reveal, although he acknowledged that he has a partner. The events that occurred occurred last week during a public event.

There is still a lot of nonsense that gets in your way. We are in the century we are in and they know perfectly well that they do not have to invade your space. The complainant stated that she did not want to react violently because she wanted to avoid a public confrontation with this person.

I do not want problems

What do I do? Do I give him a damn at that moment? I have the premise that I am not married, but I get many. What comes out to me at that moment is to slap him, but I also have to think about the schism that could be created publicly, because I am at an event. He does that to me in private and I give him a shit that left him toothless.

Despite maintaining composure, Maril revealed that he has taken action. He has sent direct messages to their surroundings explaining what happened with the aim of not generating a family or marriage conflict. I don’t want problems, but I have to solve this because I don’t want them to attack me. What I did was say that this has happened to me and that I needed help because I don’t want to generate a conflict.

This position provokes the reaction of Gonzalo Mirwho reprimanded his partner for not reporting what happened to the authorities. I did not remain impassive and I escaped. We see each other in moments of great violence where many things have to be managed.the journalist responded.