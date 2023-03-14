Marine Le Pen elected in 2027? The scenario that drives Emmanuel Macron crazy

“Do you think she can be elected President of the Republic in 2027?” In front of his advisers, in front of his ministers, Emmanuel Macron advances with his chin high, proud to have dismissed from his path, twice, the patroness of the National Rally. But in front of his close friends, he formulates, feverishly, this question.

Failing to be a fine HRD, the Head of State has studied philosophy, he knows that man is a wolf for man and that as soon as his five-year term is over, evil spirits will combine to attribute him the responsibility for Marine Le Pen’s victory, should that happen. “No one would forgive him,” already warns a former adviser. Reforms, great speeches swept away in the collective imagination by the coming to power of the National Rally. This annoys the person concerned, which even drives him mad. To the point of organizing his succession now?

After his re-election, the ex-new president hastened to organize a dinner with the feathered leaders of the majority. Proof, for participants who remember the event, that his political legacy has preoccupied him since the first day of the second five-year term. On the menu of feasts: “party affairs”, said a guest, who from memory, quotes this sentence pronounced by Emmanuel Macron that evening: “If we are divided, it is the door open to all hostilities; if we are divided, we can have Marine Le Pen / Mélenchon in the second round in 2027.

The story is almost too flattering. Admittedly, the president is thinking about his legacy, certainly he does not want to see a non-progressive candidate gaining access to the Elysée, but he seems far from wanting to put a candidate capable of winning into orbit. “Can you imagine him designating a dolphin? If there is a dolphin, he will kill him”, bet an evening visitor, pointing to Edouard Philippe, already mistreated, four years before the race at the Elysée. A friend completes: “To designate a dolphin, you must have the deep conviction that the one you will dub will be up to it, but deep down, it is a question that he cannot embrace, because he was born only.”