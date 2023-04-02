Marine Le Pen will refuse to be Prime Minister if the RN wins early legislative

Marine Le Pen will refuse to be Prime Minister in the event of the dissolution of the National Assembly and the victory of the National Rally (RN) in the early legislative elections, wishing to devote herself to the presidential election of 2027, she assures Saturday April 1 in an interview with West France ».

Marine Le Pen, the silent conquest

His party, supported by good polls, appears to be the political force that is benefiting the most from the current political and social crisis. And, in case of dissolution, “I think we can envisage a majority”believes the leader of the RN deputies.

The sequel after the ad

Then there would be “a National Rally Prime Minister at the head of a team made up of political forces who wish to participate in a government of national unity”moi, “I plan to be President of the Republic” in 2027, added the unsuccessful three-time presidential candidate.

Macron has “a toxic relationship” with the French

In the event of accession to the Elysée, she assures that she will return to the reform of Emmanuel Macron and the postponement to 64 of the legal retirement age.

Why Marine Le Pen tried to have the last word on pensions

During the presidential campaign of 2022, Marine Le Pen defended the maintenance of retirement at 62, however wishing to allow French people who returned before 20 years on the labor market to leave at 60 if they have contributed at least 40 annuities.

“I would propose to the national representation, or by referendum, to adopt (this) reform”she says in “Ouest-France”, denouncing “the toxic relationship” that the Head of State maintains with the French, “that he throws against each other, exacerbating tensions”.

The sequel after the ad

The RN very far from a majority, even relative

After having long called for a referendum on pensions, Marine Le Pen called for the dissolution of the lower house after the use of 49.3 and the rejection of the motion of censure.

“Emmanuel Macron will not go to the referendum, he is afraid of the people”, believes MP RN. And “he will only proceed to a dissolution if he is forced to do so”that is to say, according to her, “in case of tragedy”.

“They are there, in the countryside…”: investigation of Le Pen’s 87 soldiers on a standardization mission in the territories

In the RN, some executives remain worried about the risks of early legislative elections. By collecting 22% of voting intentions, the far-right party would certainly improve its June score by three points, according to a Harris Interactive study carried out in early March, but it would only have won around ten deputies, very far of any majority, even relative.