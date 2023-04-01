Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is open on the road and dominates the classified e-Shop

New week, new classifications from the world Nintendo relative to ai giochi più venduti sul Nintendo e-Shop. This time around, there is a heat in second position as seen with the last classifica e-Shop in which the party game mariesco has broken the first post, Mario Kart 8 returns to sfrecciare sul tracciato, dominating the vetta della classifica.

La celeberrima esclusiva Nintendo torna quindi ad essere il gioco più ventuto della settimana, ma Quali altri nomi compaiono nella lista? Much also includes Mario Party Superstars and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which respectively adds to the second and third post. But, for the period that goes from March 25 to April 1, we saw further significant data.

The first five positions are stopped by Mario and his friends, with some of the IP Nintendo that have decreed the success of the line-up of Nintendo Switch. Qui di siguito vi reportiamo elenco completo delle produzioni first and third party that have not registered an increase of vendite negli ultimi sevente giorni:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe; Mario Party Superstars; New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe; Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury; Super Mario Odyssey; Minecraft; Metroid Prime Remastered; Among Us; Stardew Valley; Have a Nice Death; Super Smash Bros. Ultimate; Nintendo Switch Sports; FIFA 23 Legacy Edition; Resident Evil 4; Just Dance 2023 Edition; Animal Crossing: New Horizons; Inside; Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe Pokémon Violetto; Luigi’s Mansion 3; Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze; Mortal Kombat 11; Slime Rancher; ARK: Survival Evolved; The Oregon Trail; MLB The Show 23; Zelda: Breath of the Wild; LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga; Pokemon Scarlatto; Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass.

Giochi available only through the purchase in digitale sull’e-Shop

Among Us; Stardew Valley; Have a Nice Death; Inside; Slime Rancher; The Oregon Trail; Green Hell; Final Fantasy VII; Disney Dreamlight Valley; Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition; Cooking Simulator; The Jackbox Party Pack 3; Limbo; WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros; Royal Boxing 2; Kirby’s Dream Buffet; Power Wash Simulator; Hollow Knight; Cozy Grove; Resident Evil 6; South Park: The Stick of Truth; The Suicide of Rachel Foster; Arcade Archives vs. Super Mario Bros.; Sherlock Purr; Storyteller; Final Fantasy IX; One; Boomerang Fu; Thief Simulator; Resident Evil 5.

If you conclude with the list of games you sold your Nintendo e-Shop, with the almost uncontested domain of the IP Nintendo without dal suo launched your Nintendo Switch in 2017. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 if updated and accoglie l’ondata 4 del pacchetto Pass Aggiuntivi, arrichendo l’esperienza degli utenti con semper più nuovi contenuti.