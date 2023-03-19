Marisol Malaret, the first Puerto Rican Miss Universe, dies – Hola News

San Juan, Mar 19 (EFE).- The Puerto Rican model and television presenter Marisol Malaret, who made history by becoming the island’s first Miss Universe in 1970, died this Sunday at the age of 73.

“The first Miss Universe from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. Thank you for inspiring so many women to follow your path. You are and will be our eternal queen. Rest in peace,” wrote Yizette Cifredo, manager of Miss Universe Puerto Rico (MUPR).

Cifredo explained that the traits that characterized Malaret were “humanity, panache, charisma, courage and intelligence.”

For his part, the Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, affirmed that Malaret “will always hold a special place in the hearts of all Puerto Ricans.”

“Her name and her achievements will remain engraved in our history,” said the governor, who expressed his condolences to Malaret’s husband, Frank Cué, and their daughter Sasha.

After winning the beauty pageant crown in 1970, Malaret focused her career on communication, presenting several television programs on Puerto Rican channels.

Of humble origin and orphaned as a child, she also served as director of Caras magazine and as a businesswoman.