Mark Waschke: The versatile actor in the profile

In the case of actor Mark Waschke, it’s hard to decide whether he’s better on the theater stage or in front of the camera.

The theater darling can also look back on a long list of respected series roles: whether as Crime scene detective or gloomy priest in the global Netflix-Hit “Dark” – there is no role that Mark Waschke can’t play.

Read all about the actor’s career and personal life!

Characteristics

Name: Mark Waschke Birthday and place: March 10, 1972 (Pisces) in Wattenscheid Residence: Berlin Profession: Actor Marital status: married, father of one daughter Instagram: @mark_waske

Career of Mark Waschke

Mark Waschke was born as the middle child of a doctor and a nurse in Wattenscheid. The family moved to Bildstock in Saarland, where Mark’s interest in acting was awakened: he worked in theater groups and in a punk band.

The move to Berlin came in 1991. Mark first studied philosophy, but quickly dropped out. Then came his acting studies at the Ernst Busch Academy of Dramatic Arts. The Berliner by choice played in the capital at the Maxim Gorki Theater and the Deutsches Theater Berlin. Mark also tried himself as an improvisation artist in the Berlin club “White Trash”. Outside of Berlin, Mark has appeared in Hamburg at the Deutsches Schauspielhaus and at the Schauspiel Köln.

From 2007 onwards, the talented man was increasingly involved in cinema and TV roles: First he played a failed architect in the TV film “Mitte 30”, and in 2008 he played the main role as Thomas Buddenbrook in the cinema adaptation of “Buddenbrooks”. In 2009 Mark won the Bavarian Film Award for Best Actor for the film “Habermann”. In the early 2010s came the roles in the movies “Summer Window”, “Reed”, “Barbara” and “The Brand”. For the latter role, Mark received the German Actors’ Award.

Since 2015, Mark has been a regular in the role of crime scene inspector Robert Karow to see until 2022 in the investigator duo with actress Meret Becker. From 2023 Corinna Harfouch will play his colleague. Between 2017 and 2020, Mark starred in the hit series Dark as the dark priest Noah.

Mark Waschke privately

Mark Waschke is married and lives in Berlin. He is the father of a daughter. The actor likes to rave about the capital: “Fortunately, Berlin is not Germany. Let’s put it this way, I like living in Berlin.”

In 2022 Mark Waschke was part of #ActOut, an initiative of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, in which representatives of the acting industry came out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, non-binary or trans. The goal: more visibility. The actor leaves his own identity open:

That’s just queer sexuality, an umbrella term under which a lot is possible and can be, and you don’t have to name it exactly. In the ideal world I dream of, the terms “man” and “woman” are no longer needed.

Mark Waschke on TV and in the theatre

► Films and series: selection

Year title 2022 Kroymann (satire show) 2022 Louis I, King of the Sheep 2021 Nah 2021 The human factor 2021 The Billion Dollar Code 2020 Deadly Secrets – The Promise 2019 A stranger’s daughter 2019 Between two hearts 2017-2020 Dark 2015- Tatort Berlin (17 times so far)

► Theater: choice