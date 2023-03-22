Market reaction to measures to contain financial dollars: bonds moderate initial declines

Markets: the stock market falls 2% and bonds in dollars adjust the fall to 3% on average After the announcement of the exchange of bonds in dollars in the hands of public organizations, the S&P Merval loses 1.9%, to 224,400 points. The country risk is close to 2,400 points

Uncertainty in the market before the evolution of the dollars.

In the Ministry of Economy, an important meeting with banks was held and he would announce measures to intervene in the bond market and try to stop the rise of financial dollars, preserve reserves and reduce debt.