Market reaction to measures to contain financial dollars: bonds moderate initial declines

After the announcement of the exchange of bonds in dollars in the hands of public organizations, the S&P Merval loses 1.9%, to 224,400 points. The country risk is close to 2,400 points
In the Ministry of Economy, an important meeting with banks was held and he would announce measures to intervene in the bond market and try to stop the rise of financial dollars, preserve reserves and reduce debt.
After a strongly bearish start to the day, in which the Argentine sovereign bonds governed by the courts of New York they had come to lose up to 5.59%the decreases in debt securities eased as operations progress and after a meeting of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, with banks and other financial entities.
The global titles they lost between 2.82% and 3.42% at 11:20 am in Buenos Aires, after having fallen around 5% in early morning operations. For example, the Global 2046 that came to fall 5.59%, now remained in the red but with a decline of 3.42 percent.
As the hours progressed, moreover, operations began with sovereign bonds governed by the Argentine courts, which also started with losses, although somewhat more moderate. The “Bonars” lost between 1.94% and 2.6% at the time of this update.
“Markets reversing initial losses. Good sign in terms of the Ministry of Economy consolidating all public sector debt holdings in dollars. They take Globales out of circulation, clearing the chances of a possible sale in the market and respecting the initial spirit of the repurchase,” he said. javier timerman of AdCap, one of the participants in a meeting Massa held with bankers earlier this morning.
“They would generate incentives for the purchase of Bonares in the local market, easing restrictions. all in market is taking it well. Funds from outside more positive, ”he noted.
Executives from the main chambers of the financial sector participated, in the midst of the rise of the dollar and the fall of BCRA reserves. The government gave details of its latest measure aimed at keeping financial dollars at bay
Shortly after 10 in the morning, the meeting called by the Minister of Economy ended, Sergio Massawith executives from banks, insurance companies and mutual funds. At the meeting, the official and his team detailed their latest initiative aimed at keeping the cash dollar and the MEP dollar at bay, through the sale of dollar bonds in the hands of public entities.
Sovereign dollar bonds governed by New York Law started the day with considerable losses. Throughout the maturity curve, which goes from 2029 to 2046, the prices of Argentine debt securities show setbacks of the order of 4%.
The title most affected is the Global 2046 which, at the time of this update, was losing 5.59% to fall to USD 24.53 for every USD 100 of face value. The Global 2035, for its part, fell 5.36% and the Global 2041 another 5.13 percent. The one that fell the least, meanwhile, was the Global 2038 bond with a decline of 4.66 percent.
The performance of Argentine bonds compared to a null movement of emerging bonds in general. The EMBI index as a whole was still flat, trading 0%, at the time of this publication. This indicates that bond sales are concentrated in Argentine assets and are not explained by the international context.
Minutes after 9 in the morning, the meeting called by the Minister of Economy began, Sergio Massawith executives from banks, insurance companies and mutual funds. In the meeting, the official and his team detailed their latest initiative aimed at keeping the cash dollar with liquidation and the MEP dollar at bay, through the sale of dollar bonds in the hands of public entities.