Markus Lanz today: guests and topic of the episode from April 5, 2023

Markus Lanz invites experts three times a week to discuss explosive social issues. The talk is an absolute ratings guarantee and has been since 2008.

Running today Markus Lanz at 11:10 p.m. on TV on ZDF. After the broadcast on TV, the episode will be streamed from 1:00 a.m. in the ZDF media library.

Read here what the episode is about today, April 5, 2023, and which guests are expected.

Guests and topic at Markus Lanz on April 5th

Gast Profession Theme Marco Buschmann Politician, Federal Minister of Justice (FDP) Debate on data retention, development of crime statistics, role of the FDP in the traffic light coalition Henrike Roßbach Journalist, deputy head of the SZ parliamentary editorial office Political activities of Buschmann and the state of the FDP Dirk Peglow Policeman, Chairman of the Association of German Criminal Investigators Personnel and technical equipment for the police and investigative authorities Anette Dowideit Investigative journalist of the “Welt” Booming surrogacy business in Ukraine

These are Markus Lanz’s broadcast dates

You can watch Markus Lanz’s next talk on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:15 p.m.

Anyone who misses the program can watch all episodes free of charge after the broadcast from around 1 a.m. in the ZDF media library in the stream.