Markus Lanz today: guests and topic of the episode from April 5, 2023

Markus Lanz invites experts three times a week to discuss explosive social issues. The talk is an absolute ratings guarantee and has been since 2008.
Running today Markus Lanz at 11:10 p.m. on TV on ZDF. After the broadcast on TV, the episode will be streamed from 1:00 a.m. in the ZDF media library.
Read here what the episode is about today, April 5, 2023, and which guests are expected.
Guests and topic at Markus Lanz on April 5th
|Gast
|Profession
|Theme
|Marco Buschmann
|Politician, Federal Minister of Justice (FDP)
|Debate on data retention, development of crime statistics, role of the FDP in the traffic light coalition
|Henrike Roßbach
|Journalist, deputy head of the SZ parliamentary editorial office
|Political activities of Buschmann and the state of the FDP
|Dirk Peglow
|Policeman, Chairman of the Association of German Criminal Investigators
|Personnel and technical equipment for the police and investigative authorities
|Anette Dowideit
|Investigative journalist of the “Welt”
|Booming surrogacy business in Ukraine
These are Markus Lanz’s broadcast dates
You can watch Markus Lanz’s next talk on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:15 p.m.
Anyone who misses the program can watch all episodes free of charge after the broadcast from around 1 a.m. in the ZDF media library in the stream.