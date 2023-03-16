Markus Lanz today: guests and topic of the episode from March 16, 2023

Markus Lanz invites experts three times a week to discuss explosive social issues. The talk is an absolute ratings guarantee and has been since 2008.

Especially in today’s episode: Today is Markus Lanz’s birthday and he will be 54 years old!

Running today Markus Lanz at 11:15 p.m. on TV on ZDF. After the broadcast on TV, the episode will be streamed from 1:00 a.m. in the ZDF media library.

Read here what the episode is about today, March 16, 2023, and which guests are expected.

Guests and topic at Markus Lanz on March 16th

Gast Profession Theme Mojib Latif Climate researcher, President of the “Club of Rome” The increasing CO₂ emissions and possible solutions Philip Schroeder entrepreneur Promote climate-friendly building renovation, energy market without fossil fuels Julia Loehr journalist Challenges of the German energy transition Torsten Becker entrepreneur CO₂ storage, energy generation in raw material production

These are Markus Lanz’s broadcast dates

Today’s talk begins at 11:15 p.m. You can watch Markus Lanz’s next talk on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11:15 p.m.

Anyone who misses the program can watch all episodes free of charge after the broadcast from around 1 a.m. in the ZDF media library in the stream.