Markus Lanz today: guests and topic of the episode from March 16, 2023

Markus Lanz invites experts three times a week to discuss explosive social issues. The talk is an absolute ratings guarantee and has been since 2008.
Especially in today’s episode: Today is Markus Lanz’s birthday and he will be 54 years old!
Running today Markus Lanz at 11:15 p.m. on TV on ZDF.
Read here what the episode is about today, March 16, 2023, and which guests are expected.
Guests and topic at Markus Lanz on March 16th
|Mojib Latif
|Climate researcher, President of the “Club of Rome”
|The increasing CO₂ emissions and possible solutions
|Philip Schroeder
|entrepreneur
|Promote climate-friendly building renovation, energy market without fossil fuels
|Julia Loehr
|journalist
|Challenges of the German energy transition
|Torsten Becker
|entrepreneur
|CO₂ storage, energy generation in raw material production
These are Markus Lanz’s broadcast dates
You can watch Markus Lanz's next talk on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11:15 p.m.
Anyone who misses the program can watch all episodes free of charge after the broadcast from around 1 a.m. in the ZDF media library in the stream.