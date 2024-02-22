Marlins get their new shortstop with the signing of Tim Anderson

MIAMI.- Tim Anderson, the former American League batting champion, agreed to sign for one year with the Miami Marlins a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Anderson still must pass a medical exam, added the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. The deal is worth $15 million, according to ESPN.

Anderson is the first important player the Marlins add this winter. The two-time All-Star became a free agent in November after the Chicago White Sox declined his $14 million option, ending his six-year, $25 million deal.

Skip Schumaker.jpg Marlins manager Skip Schumaker watches his team’s batting practice before a game against the Rattlers. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The 30-year-old shortstop spent his first eight seasons in the Major Leagues with the White Sox. After leading major league hitters with a .335 average in 2019, Anderson hit .245 last year, the second-lowest percentage of his after hitting .240 in 2018.

He barely hit a home run and drove in 25 runs in 123 games with Chicago. With his RBIs he equaled his total from 2022, when he played only 79 games due to injuries. Last season he was dealing with a sprained left knee and a sore right shoulder.

Anderson will bring a strong temperament to his new team.

Tension in Miami?

In August, he exchanged blows with Cleveland’s José Ramírez, leading to a bench-clearing brawl and several suspensions. Anderson, who was hit in the jaw, reached an agreement with MLB to reduce his suspension from six to five games.

In April 2019, he was suspended one game for a confrontation with Royals pitcher Brad Keller. Anderson threw his bat after hitting a home run off Keller and was subsequently hit in the butt by the pitcher’s pitch on his next plate appearance. The pitcher was suspended for five games.

Source: AP