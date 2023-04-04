MARO launches tour to present the latest album

A singer MARO, winner of the 2022 Festival da Canção, announced this Tuesday the dates for her tour, in which she will present her latest album, ‘hortelã’.

In a statement, Sony Music Portugal, MARO’s publisher, explains that the tour will start in Madeira, at the Aqui Acolá festival, in Ponta do Sol, on the 20th of May.

The artist will visit some of the main theaters in the country, namely Theatro Circo de Braga, Casa da Música, in Porto, and the Centro Cultural de Belém, in Lisbon, among other dates.

‘Hortelã’ is MARO’s most recent work, the seventh of his career and the first distributed by Sony. It is yet another album in which the singer lends her gravelly, husky voice to the guitar, for songs with a “more intimate register”. The album also features “two guitarist friends, Darío Barroso and Pau Figueres, with whom she will perform on stage”.

MARO became known throughout the country when he won the Song Festival in 2022, later representing Portugal in Eurovision and reaching the final.

Before, his career had already passed through the United States and the band of Jacob Collier, one of the biggest names in the world of jazz worldwide.

Sony Portugal adds that “at the concerts in Lisbon, Porto and Coimbra there will also be the possibility of acquiring a Meet & Greet, which gives access to a Q&A session (questions and answers) with MARO”.

“During this time, it will be possible to talk to the artist and question her about the new songs, the process from building them to going on stage, among other topics”, he adds.

Also Read: MARO releases ‘I swear I saw flowers’, the sixth single from ‘Mint’