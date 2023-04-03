Marseille: shootings leave at least three dead in the popular districts of the north of the city

With the three dead this night, 13 people have been shot dead since the start of the year in Marseille.

At least three people are dead and two others are between life and death. Three shootings broke out on the night of Sunday April 2 to Monday April 3, in the working-class neighborhoods in the north of Marseille, affected by drug trafficking, according to the police. This violence also left six injured, whose vital prognosis is not engaged, reported the Bouches-du-Rhône police headquarters and the marine firefighters, confirming initial information from BFM Marseille-Provence. The investigations were entrusted to the judicial police.

With the three dead this night, 13 people have been shot and killed since the beginning of the year in the Marseille city, according to an AFP count, most of the time against a background of drug trafficking.

Meccas of drug trafficking

A first shooting broke out around midnight near the city of Castellas, in the 15th arrondissement. Then a second not far away, on the other side of the A7 motorway, near the city of Aygalades, also one of those high places of drug trafficking which has led to several settling of accounts this year, against a backdrop of territories.

It was in the first shooting, at Castellas, that the police recorded the first two deaths of that night. These two shootings also left six injured, including one between life and death. Shortly before 1 a.m., a third shooting broke out in the 2nd arrondissement of Marseille, towards rue Vincent-Leblanc, near the port district of La Joliette. A victim hit by a bullet was declared dead and two others injured, including one in absolute emergency.