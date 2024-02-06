Marta and Mara Pombo, in Planeta Calleja: We consider ourselves feminists

It never rains to everyone’s liking. Planeta Calleja viewers were especially critical of the latest choice of guests for the program after watching the installment in which Jesús Calleja traveled to Cape Horn with two of the most fashionable sisters of the moment: Mara and Marta Pombo. Social networks have been filled with ridicule and regrets after an interview in which the content creators spoke openly about practically everything.

#CallejaPombo It is very sad that with all the wonderful people in the cities, towns and villages of Spain @JesusCalleja characters of this type are brought to the program. It is very difficult to define this type of behavior without running the risk of having my account closed. — Francisco Lopez (@lopezbleda63) February 5, 2024

The comments were mostly directed against guests whom they described on numerous occasions as posh and classist. It is the first time that after 20 minutes I have to remove the program. I can’t stand today’s cayetanaswrote one user while another tweeter, with a bit more irony, assured that the protagonists were the viewers who had to try to survive the program.

Be that as it may, the Pombos left nothing behind. They talked about their education, their Catholic values ​​and even politics. And, specifically María, I do not hesitate to admit that she is delighted every time she is referred to as her posh. That word refers more to clothing, how to take care of your image, the brands you wear or your way of thinking and ideology as well. For me that word defines Catholics in general, right-wing in general…, he explained, regretting that no one asks if someone is tacky, choni or socialist red. If they are proud of what they think and they are, then so are we.

Feminism and its work

One of the issues that most surprised the audience was the moment in which Marta Pombo did not hesitate to affirm that they are feminists. They have always educated us with respect and equality. We consider ourselves feminists, assured Luis Zamalloa’s wife. They were also firm defenders of mental health and the importance of going to a psychologist if necessary.

María, one of the most important content creators in the country due to her enormous impact on social networks, expressed her disappointment with the treatment she receives from the population. TI have three million people who know me perfectly and know that I am not a classist person, nor that I am afraid of getting dirty nor that I am afraid of screwing up or looking ugly. I can’t expect everyone to like me. Whoever likes it well and whoever doesn’t, nothing, zanj.