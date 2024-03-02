Marta Flich confesses what happened with the voting in the final of GH DO: Peta the system

Last Thursday one of those unforeseen events occurred that forces a program to give a swerve and they leave the viewer speechless and with the feeling of not really knowing what to do. It was during the final of GH DO. Everything was tied up and tied up and the winner of this edition was going to emerge from that broadcast. But the direct and his little demons did not want it to be that way. The band-aid: the final was postponed to Sunday.

About the incident and the drastic and unprecedented decision he wanted to talk Martha Flichthe presenter of realityin Friday!. She hasn’t left any loose ends. She was aware that she was facing one of those first times that, either they steer well, or the ship sinks. Flich entered the stage and, after thanking the two finalists for their patience, Luca Sánchez and Asraf Benoaddressed Santi Acosta and Bea Archidona with the greatest sincerity.

It’s the first time in history

It is a final in which the percentages have never been so close before.the television station began the story, which saw an avalanche coming but did not imagine its size: We knew that there was going to be an avalanche of votes, which is why Mediaset had adjusted the votes. But you exceeded expectations.

I tried to handle the situation as best as possible, communicating what was happening to all parties. When Manuel leaves the house and the voting is paused, the moment it resumes we start to have problems. I even verbalize it. We were solving the issue, but the problem occurs. overtaking and in that moment the voting system breaks, it becomes overcrowded and people cannot votedetail

Having already received the blow, it was time to react. Because the program is a show and everyone knows that, despite everything, it must continue. At that moment the director tells me and we cannot update the percentages, let’s see what decision is madehe said, then remarking that it was decided to postpone the broadcast because Big Brother is characterized because the audience has the power until the end. That being the scenario, anything but that could be guaranteed.

That surprise was going to determine the winner who was going to be chosen by a handful of votes. Therefore, the decision that is made, which is the first time in history, is for a greater causehe justifies, aware of the magnitude of the measure adopted and emphasizing that everything was done out of respect for the authority that they consider the audience to have in the future of the contest.

And, above all, aware of the physical and almost vital power that circumstance exerts on the live performer: Your head is cold, you know the responsibility you have, but The here and now rules on television. I know that moment is television history, but we have to move forward, we have to resolve it with the truth..