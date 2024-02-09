Marta Riesco fools around with De Paul in a nightclub: Let’s see if Tini is going to write to me

Marta Riesco has shared on her Instagram account an anecdote that happened to her last Thursday night at Rhudo, the restaurant run by Griezmann, Marcos Llorente, Miguel ngel Silvestre, lex González and Paco Roncero. The former Telecinco collaborator coincided with Rodrigo de Paul, with whom she felt a kind of crush from the first moment she saw him.

I am very shocked by an event that happened last night. Do you know him?, he asked along with a photograph of the footballer. Well now I know. I’m worried that for some reason I’ll end up seeing these stories and say: This girl is crazy. Or worse yet, let’s see if Tini is going to write to mehas begun before starting to tell the story.

Enlarge

At one point during the night, Riesco saw a horrible sweater. But horrible. I mean, the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Butane orange, totally broken, frayed. Rotsimo. I stared at the sweater and, when he suddenly turns around, it’s Rodrigo. And hey, the sweater didn’t seem so ugly to me anymore, he continued.

Although at that moment he did not want to say anything to De Paul, by chance the reserved people of both groups were together. I started dancing and, at a certain moment, a friend of Rodri’s came to talk to me. I looked at him. The friend was very handsome, he told me he was his brother, although I don’t know if it was true or not. Totally, at one point I ended up talking to him.

A musical artist and a song

The conversation, always according to the explanations that Riesco has given on his Instagram account, went along some paths in which the Argentine international ended up asking him what he did for a living. In order not to tell him everything, I told him that he was a musical artist. And if you think this is the most regrettable thing I did, no, I surpassed myself. I sang him the song Don’t be afraid. The kid freaking out and I was super involved in the role. Let us remember that this person is the ex-partner of a very artistic artist, who is Tini Stoessel.

Related news

Evidently, the midfielder did not know what song the former reporter was singing, so Riesco decided upon arriving home to send him the song on Instagram. You might wonder if he ran away after singing to her, but no, we kept talking until his friends decided he had to leave. I was devastated. But when I got home I didn’t want to give up and I wrote him the most regrettable message I have ever written.

Enlarge

A message that he shared on his Instagram account and that said the following: I didn’t like your sweater at all, but I thought you were the best. So, I don’t care about your sweater anymore. If you want I can take you shopping. De Paul’s response does not seem to have existed, since given the depth of detail with which Marta Riesco has told the story, we assume that she would have shared it.