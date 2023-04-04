Marteria arrested!: Rapper is said to have choked a woman

What happened there?

Rapper Marteria (40, “Purple Clouds”), real name Marten Laciny, has been arrested in the United States, according to “Spiegel”. Accusation: He is said to have choked a woman.

For information of the magazine the rapper was briefly arrested on March 30 in North Carolina, USA. The Police Department in Charlotte (Mecklenburg County) confirmed the incident.

According to the report, the “mirror” was able to look into the police file. The rapper can be clearly identified in a police photo. The allegations were based on information provided by the alleged victim. No other evidence was found in the file.

The rapper was released on $5,000 bail. But that doesn’t save Marteria: on April 18 he has to appear for a hearing. The rapper’s lawyer did not answer a question.