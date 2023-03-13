Martino Wines offers an oenological and gourmet gastronomy experience in which quality, warmth and enjoyment of flavors prevail

The Martino Wines restaurant, with a capacity of only 30 people, is a meeting place where wine is the great protagonist

Within the same premises as his 1901 winery in Luján de Cuyo, just 20 minutes from the City of Mendoza, and a service that meets the demands of a gourmet public.

One year after the opening of their restaurant, on the same premises as their turn-of-the-century winery, the owners of Martino Wines they wanted to value what they like the most, “enjoy good wines, excellent cuisine and share it with friends”, says Fernanda Martino.

“We were able to value the ability to be attentive to perceive what our people, our public, like the most, having a gastronomic experience with our wines in a calm, warm, intimate environment and a personalized service as if they were in their own home “, says Fernanda Martino.

Since the beginning of the project, Hugo Martinofounder of the winery, maintained that “customers should feel at home and that is always our premise, where quality, warmth, attention and service make the difference to the experience,” he explains.

“We make wines to enjoy, we offer a meeting place for friends, where our visitors can interact and a menu option that changes according to the four seasons of the year to meet the demands of a gourmet diner”, describes Fernanda Martino.

In the midst of the peace of Mendoza, a glazed central room, open to an exterior gallery integrated into the winery and a large wooded park, at noon they gain space with proposals for seasonal regional dishes focusing on the product and working with local producers.

The kitchen led by chef Lucas Olcese and his team invite you to linger, transforming the day into a complete oenological and gastronomic experience where quality of service and personalized attention are the main premises.

“Today it is not just about knowing a winery and tasting its wines, it is about living a pleasure experience that connects us with our emotions. It is a destination to be part of our land, our people and culture”, says Fernanda Martino who he runs his family’s winery and restaurant.

Martino Wines is a winery with a restless and curious spirit that makes wines to enjoy and share. It produces Premium wines with a European profile, exploring and revaluing unusual grape varieties in Argentina such as Pedro Ximenez, Sangiovese, Garnacha, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc, a Merlot and Pinot Noir rosé, Marselan, as well as a Malbec. The top-of-the-range segment is made up of the Martino Superiore and Baldomir Serie Terroir lines, icon wines with exceptional harvests with long stowage times.

Martino Wines is located in the town of Lujan de Cuyojust 20 minutes from the city of Mendoza, its winery dates from the beginning of the century, 1901. It has 44 hectares of its own farms and rented to third parties in the so-called first areas of Mendoza, which includes Valle de Uco and Luján de Cuyo.

“Our wines are products of belonging to our place and the enhancement of what is proper. We want to share this in an integrated space of our house, making those who visit us feel that we are in the living room at home”, says Fernanda Martino .

The bodega As the restaurant -only during half days- they are open to the public every day -with the exception of Tuesdays- being also available for private events and corporate meetings.