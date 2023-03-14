Marty, no! Zebra bit her owner and nearly ripped her arm off

Do you remember the rooster that attacked a man and caused his death? Well, this time we tell you about the zebra that bit its owner and almost ripped off his arm in OhioUnited States, for which he had to be hospitalized in an emergency.

Zebra bit its owner and almost ripped off his arm

According to information from DW, a zebra bit its owner and almost ripped off his arm, so he had to be hospitalized. Yes, according to authorities in the state of Ohio, in the United States, it was a “hostile” animal.

Illustrative photo: Pexels // A zebra bit its owner in the United States.

For this zebra attack, local Pickaway County authorities indicated that 72-year-old Ronald Clifton’s arm was nearly dismembered after biteso an officer urgently applied a tourniquet while other policemen tried to calm the animal.

“I have been attacked by a zebra. It is a horse”Clifton said on the emergency call. “Come before I come back again. Bring me a helicopter”he added.

they killed the zebra

A police officer named Michael Oberley also said that when he arrived at the scene of the attack, which occurred on Sunday March 12, “a large male zebra charged into the driver’s side door and was acting very hostile”.

He also assured that Clifton, the owner of the zebra, seemed to have a hemorrhage in his right arm, below the elbow, so he tried to help him. However, when this happened, The officer assured that the animal kept trying to attack the man’s family and even the police.

As the officers wanted to scare her away but the zebra would not go away, one of the policemen shot him in the head.

Why did this man have a zebra?

Because Ohio law allows Ohioans to keep zebras, since they are not considered exotic animalsdespite the fact that we all know that they originate from Africa.

Separately, an Ohio health care spokesperson reported that Clifton is in good condition at Ohio Health Grant Medical Center.

