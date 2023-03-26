Marvel and Creed star Jonathan Majors arrested – police confirm allegations

The American Jonathan Majors is considered one of the most promising prospects Hollywood Stars the last few years. The 33-year-old managed the feat of conquering the top of the worldwide cinema charts with two consecutive films. He appeared as the new main villain in the Marvel blockbuster Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kang the Conqueror in appearance. And in Creed 3 – Rocky’s Legacy he played the charismatic antagonist Damian “Dame” Anderson. As is now known, Jonathan Majors confronted with drastic accusations that led to his arrest.

Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been arrested

As US media consistently report, Marvel star Jonathan Majors is accused of assault, harassment and strangulation. With reference to the New York police The victim is a 30-year-old woman with minor head and neck injuries to the hospital had to be delivered. The management of Jonathan Majors shared that the actor had “done nothing wrong”.





After the police responded to an emergency call from an apartment in New York borough of Chelsea had moved out, the Hollywood star would have been arrested without resistance. However, Jonathan Majors is now free again. Should the accusations against the actor, Disney and Marvel Studios would have a serious problem.

Also popular with PC games readers Absolutely awesome: This one Marvel heroine is becoming ax murderess in true crime series A new series follows the true case of a brutal ax murder suspect. Right in the middle: a popular Marvel heroine. Then the appears new big marvel series – Hollywood star is sure What’s next for Big Bad Kang? The second season of a major Marvel series on Disney Plus provides the answers.

In his role as Kang the Conqueror Jonathan Majors is to be established as the new villain and successor to Thanos across several movies and series in the MCU. He already appeared in the first season of Loki on the streaming platform DisneyPlus with and supposed to be in Marvel’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty face the superheroes Spider-Man, Thor or Captain America. Both Marvel and Disney spoke out not yet to the events.

Source: The New York Times