Marvel: Captain Carter prepares for action in a superb cosplay

Captain Carter’s shield and fists are ready for action. Marvel character played by the British Hayley Atwell in the extended universe, we have her today in a superb cosplay with the australian Becky Cosplays embodying it

For the clueless who does not know Captain Carter: her appearance occurred in Tales of Suspense #77 of May 1966, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Her real name is Margaret Carter, Peggy, and although in the comics she was initially Sharon Carter’s older sister, she would later become her aunt.

This is how he joined the Marvel Extended Universe, first in the movie Captain America: The First Avenger and then in the Captain Carter series, always personified by Hayley Atwell. The London actress would also give her voice in What If…? and she would have an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Couple of Captain America, also uses a shield, but instead of a star it has the Union Jack, the British flag, in the center. It’s the same as in his uniform.

He fought, like the cap, in World War II, later going on to lead Shield.

This is the cosplay of Becky Cosplays playing Captain Carter, the British heroine of Marvel

In the cosplay starring Becky Cosplays, we see the heroine with an imposing gaze, waiting for action while keeping her shield at the bottom. With just one movement, swift and accurate, he will enter combat.

Captain Carter also stands out for her brown hair, unlike Captain America, who prefers to cover half of his face.

We have seen the Australian Becky Cosplays embodying Wonder Woman, Spider Gwen, Jane Foster, Poison Ivy, Black Widow and Yelena Belova, among other characters from DC and Marvel comics. In his Instagram account he has more than 7,600 followers, with 405 publications made.

we leave you More images of the Australian model as Captain Carter below.