Marvel Comics announces Fall of X, the new X-Men event | Pop culture

Il nuovo corso dei mutanti marveliani, avviatosi con House of X/Powers of X, this is the arrival of a new chapter, which promises to be an epochal moment in the history of the Figli dell’Atomo. During the MegaCon di Orlando, infatti, Marvel Comics has announced Fall of X, The new event mutant che terrà compagnia agli appassionati degli X-Men questa estate, almeno per i Veri Credenti americani.

Marvel Comics announces Fall of X, the new maxi mutant event

Fall of X is a title that richiama to memory an other famous narrative arc of the mutant marveliani, Fall of the Mutants, made by Alan Davis and Mark Farmer, who in 1988 deeply explored the life of mutants. It is not the first turn that the new narrative course of the X-Men slightly enriches a famous chapter of the past history (remember Il processo a Magneto?), but a title like Fall of X It does not presage nothing good for the future of the mutants, as lascia intends also the illustration presented at MegaCon, in which Brian Hitck, inspired by a promotional poster of Fall of the Mutantsritrae un disperato Xavier inginocchiato tra i cadaveri dei suoi pupilli.

as the tradition, Fall of X Tutte will involve the testate mutant marveliani, che saranno quindi teatro di this intriguing event. Abbiamo imparato che a gettare le basi di questi eventi è solitamente il Infernal Galathe great Krakoan event in which and mutants accolgono the metaumana community to share and own success, occasione in which only avvengono eventi che rappresentano i semi dei grandi sconvolgimenti dei mesi following.

A rendere ancora più passionate Fall of X It is the rivalry that on this occasion will assist a radical change of Kitty Pryde. Personaggio che sin dai primi passi della manage Hickman è stata scritta in modo da presentarla sotto una luce completamente nuova, la leader dei marauders sow abandon his pirate style preferring a ninja look, ripping off one of the most intense and dramatic capitols of Kitty’s past.