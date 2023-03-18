Marvel: Elizabeth Olsen reveals when the Scarlet Witch will return in the MCU

The Scarlet Witch will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English), denying the rumors that distanced the character from the continuity of Phase 5.

As he recalls a report published on the website of ScreenRant, Phase 4 of the MCU finally gave Wanda Maximoff her due, kicking off the Multiverse Saga with WandaVision. Her storyline progressed into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she was presumed dead at the end of the film, but it’s always been an accepted fact that it’s only a matter of time before she resurfaces.

