Marvel: Elizabeth Olsen reveals when the Scarlet Witch will return in the MCU

The Scarlet Witch will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English), denying the rumors that distanced the character from the continuity of Phase 5.

As he recalls a report published on the website of ScreenRant, Phase 4 of the MCU finally gave Wanda Maximoff her due, kicking off the Multiverse Saga with WandaVision. Her storyline progressed into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she was presumed dead at the end of the film, but it’s always been an accepted fact that it’s only a matter of time before she resurfaces.

Olsen finally revealed when will the Scarlet Witch appear again in the MCU and, as expected, it will be in Agatha: Coven of Chaosas confirmed to Deadline in an interview.

“I never know how to answer these questions, except no… I think I’ll be back…”, declared the actress.

How Wanda can return in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness made her WandaVision debut as Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor in Westview. Eventually, it was revealed that she was the main villain of the show.

At the end of the Disney+ series, Wanda overpowered and deprived Agatha of her magical abilities to prevent her from doing any more damage. Given her characters’ ties to each other, it’s not hard to imagine Wanda considering Agatha’s standalone series.

Agatha Harkness

While she appeared to have died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, without any explicit confirmation, it’s likely that Wanda survived the ordeal. However, after his journey down the dark path, he may finally change his mind and seek Agatha’s help to fully learn his powers..

If anything, the title of the upcoming WandaVision spin-off suggests delving into the magic of chaos, which the Scarlet Witch uses. No official release date has been announced for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but it is expected to hit Disney+ in late 2023 or early 2024.