Marvel: Next Comic Book Saga Will “Map” Cosmic Entities

For some years now, Marvel Comics has been reviewing its fundamental structures, its “rules” and more powerful creatures, in a kind of “update” of its entire canon. And the next step of this work was revealed this week, with the saga G.O.D.S.signed by award-winning writer Jonathan Hickman.

Before going into the details released so far about this new saga, it is worth remembering that Marvel has been reviewing the foundations of the fabric of reality of its timelines and various Earths in several magazines, arcs and events. In particular, you can mention the adventures involving the Prehistoric Avengers, the greater interaction of the Eternals and Celestials, as well as the recent multiversal battles and the mysterious plots of the Defenders in Al Ewing’s titles.

And the next work by Jonathan Hickman, who has already “put the house in order” in Marvel’s own continuity in recent years secret wars and in the corner of the X-Men, it has everything to do with this reformulation/update that the publisher has been carrying out in its structures. G.O.D.S.which will have drawings by Valerio Schiti, is a series that aims to redefine the most powerful beings in the company’s cosmos.

What is Marvel’s next big event all about?

G.O.D.S., an unknown acronym for “gods”, revolves around cosmic entities such as Eternity and the Living Tribunal. Hickman and Schiti say they should explore these beings and the very nature of power and divinity in the Marvel Universe.

It all starts with a new character named Wyn, someone with a mysterious connection to these powerful creatures and a war that’s been raging since long before the Avengers and Fantastic Four defended the universe. Apparently, Doctor Strange, who has been dead for the last few months, should play an important role in the saga.

“When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was House of X and the other was G.O.D.S.,” said Hickman in the Marvel press release. “To say I am excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a huge understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe – in the cracks that meet at the intersection of science and magic – and revisits some characters and concepts we reinvented for a more modern, continuity-minded audience.”

For those who haven’t been following along, Hickman used two staple titles to revamp the X-Men lineup. From House of X e Powers of X, the author has been creating several titles, some temporary, while the mythology of mutants has been developing and growing over the last few years. It is still not known whether G.O.D.S. will follow a similar format, but the expectation is that the writer will also bring innovations in the design of the magazines and in the publication model itself — something that is part of his personal signature.

It is worth noting that this is not Hickman’s only work scheduled for this year. He will also be responsible for bringing the “Ultimate Universe”, used as a “Laboratory Earth” for Marvel in the early 2000s. lifelike traits from stellar designer Bryan Hitch.

G.O.D.S. #1 should be released between August and October this year in the United States.