Marvel: Six characters who can be Spider-Man's new mentor after No Way Home

Marvel: Six characters who can be Spider-Man’s new mentor after No Way Home

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 2, 2023

Peter Parker has been left without a mentor after Spider-Man: No Way Home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), tras Iron Man Homecoming, Mysterio y Nick Fury en Far From Home o Doctor Strange en No Way Home.

as you remember Screen RantNo Way Home ended with Strange casting his mind-wiping spell across the Multiverse and the now-unnamed Spider-Man settling into an apartment in New York City. with no one to turn to for help. But the report suggests six candidates who could lend a hand to Tom Holland’s Spidey.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *