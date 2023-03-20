Marvel: this iconic supervillain could return to the MCU

Ultron… Marvel is full of powerful and charismatic villains. Many have already appeared in the MCU, but one of them just might be back.

Thanos, Kang the Conqueror, Ultron… Marvel is full of powerful and charismatic villains. Many have already appeared in the MCU, but one of them just might be back.

When we think of Marvel, we first think of its iconic superheroes. Iron-Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk and many more. But what would these characters be without good villains to face? Many of them have made the heyday of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we would sometimes like to see them return. It must be said that Phase IV of the MCU struggled to convince and that the last Ant-Man does not frankly reassure us for the future.

Admission of failure or not, the Maison des Idées wishes to continue to capitalize on characters who have already proven themselves. We think in particular of the Punisher, which will soon be back. While the firm is struggling with Reddit and Google in court, it is rather the fate of the Multiverse that interests us. This is very practical for screenwriters, since it is a source of infinite possibilities. The opportunity to bring back an iconic Marvel supervillain?

Le Punisher (Jon Bernthal)

Marvel: the return of a Spider-Man antagonist to be expected?

Many fans criticize Marvel for not making good use of the Multiverse concept. Unlike the Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, the MCU is sometimes too wise. However, this did not prevent Spider-Man : No Way Home to be a hit and take advantage of the famous Multiverse to do fan-service. In addition to the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spideys, cult supervillains have once again appeared on screen. This was particularly the case of Green Goblin by Willem Dafoe. Moreover, the actor does not say he is closed to a potential – second – return!

If all goes well, of course! I mean, it’s a great role. Twenty years ago and more recently, the two experiences were very different, but it was good times both times. Willem Dafoe, via Inverse

The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) in Spider-Man : No Way Home

A really possible return to the MCU?

If there is little chance that we will one day find Iron Man in Marvel’s MCU, it could therefore be different for the Green Goblin. However, Willem Dafoe himself acknowledges that the task would not be easy. Already a few years ago, he could not imagine coming back for No Way Home.

It’s always a bit difficult, when you die in a movie, to come back in sequels. I thought I was done. But when you have the resources and the ability to make a popular movie, it’s pretty enticing. Willem Dafoe, via Inverse

All doors remain open in any case, as evidenced by Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Supposed to have lost his life in Logan, the Marvel mutant will nevertheless join the MCU in Deadpool 3 in 2024 !