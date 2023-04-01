“Masked Singer” season start: THIS crime scene star was in the kangaroo

The first mask fell.

On Saturday evening, “The Masked Singer” was already in its eighth season – and again presented lovingly made costumes, under which celebrities are hiding.

Six masks had already been announced beforehand, and moderator Matthias Opdenhövel (52) presented a further three masks on the live show. The viewers could also look forward to an innovation: In the current season, cameras are placed under the masks so that the viewers can experience exactly the perspective of the performing celebrities.

This time, moderator Ruth Moschner (46) and singer Rea Garvey (49) took a seat in the rate jury – as a star guest, the singer-songwriter Wincent Weiss (30) was allowed to puzzle along this evening.

Three new masks are presented

The masks of raccoon, mushroom, shoebill, kangaroo, hedgehog and seahorse were already known – this evening the cute terry cloth elephant, the lively toast “Toastie” and a creepy spider called “Diamantula” were added.

Toastie in particular caused confusion at first: at first there was only a huge toaster to be seen on stage. Rea was stunned: “Do we now have a singing toaster?”

But after the start of Technotronic’s song “Pump Up the Jam”, a slice of toast suddenly jumped out of the device and belted out “I’m so excited” in a very high voice.

The terrycloth elephant looks snuggly Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Another celebrity suddenly jumped out of the toaster Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Ruth quickly typed, “Who has such a high pitched voice? Verona Pooth.”

Diamantula provided the creepy atmosphere. The spider creature made Wincent Weiss tremble with his performance on the Bond song “Diamonds are forever”: “I can’t sleep again tonight when I see that.”

The Diamantula sang “Diamonds are forever” – what else? Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

The kangaroo has to hop home

For a mask, however, the performance on Saturday evening was the only “Masked Singer” performance. The cheerful kangaroo presented himself as a podcaster in the circumstantial film and proudly showed off his smart watch called “Sheila”, which he regularly asks questions.

Even before the performance for “Blurred Lines”, Ruth Moschner was convinced that she had recognized the nasal voice of a star actor: “I had Til Schweiger in the back of my mind right away.”

Ruth Moschner thought that Til Schweiger was in a kangaroo costume – but he’s the no-ear rabbit Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Wincent concentrated on the podcast indication – and tapped one of the podcasters from “Baywatch Berlin” with Klaas Heufer-Umlauf (39): “There is a person who also wears very nice glasses: Jakob Lundt.”

Ruth Moschner now tapped on moderator Götz Alsmann (65), Rea even said she had recognized a rapper: “Maybe Kool Savas?”

The spectators even sensed actor Elyas M’Barek (40) or moderator Joko Winterscheidt (44) in the kangaroo.

At the end of the evening, however, the fewest votes were for the funny little animal – the kangaroo had to lift its mask. The rate stars quickly got rid of their tips again and then Rea Garvey imagined a well-known actor under the kangaroo costume: “Jan Josef Liefers.”

Cuckoo! Tatort star Jan Josef Liefers was hiding behind the kangaroo Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

And indeed: Jan Josef Liefers (58) alias Tatort Professor Dr. dr Karl-Friedrich Boerne came out and revealed: “Rea was the only one I was really afraid of because we have known each other for a very long time and very well.”

Seine „ Masked SingerBut he didn’t regret taking part for a second: “It’s the absolutely craziest thing I’ve ever done in my life. And I’ve done a lot of crazy things.” Liefers was also able to identify a positive side effect: “I think I’ve lost six kilos.”