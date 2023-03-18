Massa agreed with the IDB to finance three programs for 235 million dollars

This Saturday, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massawithin the framework of his visit to Panama with the aim of speaking at the Annual Meeting of the Boards of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), was part of the signing of three programs for the country that will have a financing of 235 million of dollars.

In this way, the minister published a thread on his Twitter account in which he detailed each of the programs in which he will invest.

The first will be Strengthening of Agricultural Health Services for 125 million and will be focused on pest control and the increase in plant and animal health laboratories. Then the second is for the Comprehensive Management of Urban Solid Waste for 70 million and will finance the management, collection, recovery and recovery of waste with a social focus. And the third will be Support to small wine producers for 40 million, where the social, economic and environmental sustainability of the grape and wine producing sector is promoted.

Throughout the meeting, Massa together with the new president of the international organization, the Israeli-Brazilian Ilan GoldfjnThey discussed the importance of development banks for the implementation of strategic projects.

In addition, he reported that he met with Ricardo Mourinho Félix, vice president of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and with his peers from the Treasury of Paraguay, Oscar Llamosas Díaz; from Uruguay, Azucena Arbeleche; and from Chile, Mario Marcel.