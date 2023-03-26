Massa pointed out that the unemployment rate is the second lowest since 2003 | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Sunday March 26, 2023 | 7:49 p.m.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa said this Sunday that “it is no coincidence that unemployment is the second lowest in the last 20 years and that the employment rate is the highest since at least 2003”, noting that “We promised to stabilize the economy by supporting the level of activity of the companies and the work of Argentines and Argentines.”

“In February the industry grew again and the first two months of the year achieved its highest production level in five years.”

The head of the economic portfolio stressed that “we had a time of unprecedented difficulties: pandemic, war and now the greatest drought in a century, but we did not stop for a minute in the effort to stabilize the economy so that Argentines have certainty about his work and his income.