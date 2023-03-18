Massa signed a financing agreement with the IDB for 235 million dollars | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 18, 2023 | 5:41 p.m.

The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, participated in the signing of three programs for Argentina, with a financing of 235 million dollars, within the framework of his visit to Panama to speak at the Annual Meeting of the Boards of Governors of the Bank Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The head of the Palacio de Hacienda held a meeting with the new president of the organization, the Israeli-Brazilian Ilan Goldfajn, during which the agreements were signed.

In this sense, the IDB promised to finance the program for Strengthening Agricultural Health Services and the Sustainable Management of Maritime Resources for 125 million dollars.

This program will improve the control of pests that affect the country’s zoo-phytosanitary heritage, increase the diagnostic capacity of plant and animal health laboratories, and strengthen research on oceanographic resources.

In addition, the Integral Management of Urban Solid Waste (MSW) program will have financing of 70 million and will contribute to increasing the proper disposal of MSW and improving its recovery and recovery with a focus on social inclusion.

Finally, the Support program for small wine producers was also formalized, with a financing of 40 million, which will contribute to the social, economic and environmental sustainability of the wine sector, which includes the production of grapes and wine in the country.

The objectives of the program are to promote the use of technologies and the marketing capacity of small and medium-sized producers, and to encourage participation in the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MiPymes) sector, especially those led by women and young people.

During the meeting, Massa and Goldfajn also discussed the importance of development banks for the implementation of strategic projects that allow greater economic and social development in the region.

On his first day of activities in Panama City, Massa also met with his peers from the Paraguayan Treasury, Oscar Llamosas Díaz; from Uruguay, Azucena Arbeleche; and from Chile, Mario Marcel. Subsequently, the minister held a meeting with the vice president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Ricardo Mourinho Félix, with whom he made progress on joint development projects.