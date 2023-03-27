Massa travels to the United States to accompany the President in the meeting with Biden | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday March 27, 2023 | 6:49 p.m.

The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, will travel tonight to Washington to join the Argentine delegation that will attend the bilateral meeting that President Alberto Fernández will hold with his American counterpart, next Wednesday at the White House.

Fernández and Biden will “celebrate 200 years of bilateral relations” and “reiterate the strength of the partnership between the United States and Argentina” with an agenda that will address how to “continue to partner to address global challenges,” according to an announcement made Sunday by the night on the official website of the White House.

On the agenda to be discussed by the two heads of state are “critical minerals, climate change, space and technology”, as well as “economic cooperation” and the “shared values ​​of inclusion, democracy and the protection of rights humans,” the spokesperson added.

Fernández’s meeting with Biden was originally going to take place at the end of July 2022, but by then the US president had tested positive for coronavirus, which led to the postponement.

Subsequently, the electoral agenda of the United States during the past year was delaying the realization of the bilateral, which was finally confirmed last Sunday.