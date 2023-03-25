Massive march in repudiation of the military coup and in tribute to the victims | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 25, 2023 | 2:00 p.m.

Numerous acts to reflect on the National Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice were held yesterday throughout the country. The largest call took place in the Plaza de Mayo, where protesters came from different parts of the city of Buenos Aires. There, among other sectors, human rights organizations read various documents in the framework of the act that commemorates the 47th anniversary of the last ecclesiastical military civic coup. “We are in a very special day in which sadness is renewed with more force, but also with the confidence that you have to have a memory so that it does not repeat itself,” said Estela de Carlotto, president of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo.

“I am living these 47 years since the start of the coup with concerns. We have achievements, we got some things, but very little. Unfortunately, the hunger that exists in our country opposes it”, stated the Mother of Plaza de Mayo Línea Fundadora Nora Cortinas, in dialogue with AM750.

In addition, he referred to the proliferation of denialist discourses and the advance of the right. “We have to worry about vindicating our 30,000. What they say, the fascists and deniers, has to pass us by and not interrupt our fight”, he concluded.

The head of the Single Union of Workers of Rental and Horizontal Buildings, Víctor Santa María, recalled the figure of the historic president of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, Hebe de Bonafini, by assuring that it is a “special” March 24, since it is the first without her”. He maintained the importance of honoring her. “Whenever you have doubts about a policy, what you have to do is look at the white handkerchiefs of the Grandmothers and Mothers and follow them. And a bit of the beacon of that was Hebe,” said Santa María.

responsibilities

Other human rights organizations targeted civil culprits and the judiciary. “Economic power is the great absentee from this process”, they affirmed.

Therefore, they called for “trial and punishment of all those guilty” and indicated that this “implies continuing to denounce the judges because their extreme slowness at the service of the powerful continues to sustain impunity,” they denounced. And they added: “This explains why (Carlos Pedro) Blaquier has not been tried for more than a decade.” The owner of the Ledesma mill died without receiving any conviction.

“We did not resign ourselves before, nor will we do it now -they assured- It is necessary that the whole society accompanies the trials and we continue to demand to know what happened to Jorge Julio López”.

In addition to this act, massive marches took place, as was also carried out in Misiones, where those present remembered the victims and testimonies were heard from those who suffered during the last military dictatorship, self-styled the National Reorganization Process, which lasted from March 24, 1976 until December 10, 1983, when democracy was restored (see pages 4 and 5). The date was established in 2002 by national law 25,633, whose article 1 establishes: “Institute March 24 as the National Day of Memory for Truth and Justice in commemoration of those who were victims of the process initiated on that date in 1976” .

from the first hours

Human, political and social rights organizations gathered yesterday in the Plaza de Mayo with different calls that shared a common axis to once again demand “Memory, Truth and Justice” on the 47th anniversary of the coup d’état that began the last civil-military dictatorship in the country.

Throughout the day, members of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Founding Line, Relatives of Detainees and Disappeared for Political Reasons, HIJOS Capital, Permanent Assembly for Human Rights, Permanent Assembly for the Human Rights La Matanza and Buena Memoria Association.

“It fills us with hope, it motivates us, that there are still thousands and thousands of Argentines who take this March 24 not only as a day to commemorate, to honor the 30,000, but also to defend democracy,” he told Télam. the referent of SONS Charly Pisoni, who headed the classic blue flag with the face of all the detained-disappeared.

President Alberto Fernández affirmed that “every March 24, we embrace each other and march, valuing collective memory”, within the framework of the National Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice.

“We announce the construction of the new Space for the Memory and Promotion of Human Rights in Campo de Mayo,” he recalled what was done on Thursday, to later indicate “as every March 24, we hugged each other and marched, valuing collective memory.” , published the national president on his Twitter account.

Against the IMF, the judicial corporation and attack on Cristina

The Vice President of the Nation, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, referred yesterday in political terms about the great mobilization. “Democracy is in danger when the economic and power concentration deepens social inequalities more and more,” she wrote on Twitter. “Today, in the streets and squares, hundreds of thousands march for Memory, Truth and Justice to defend Democracy and say Never Again to the judicial body,” she concluded.

His son, the national deputy and leader of La Cámpora, Máximo Kirchner, was present at the march on March 24 and criticized “the leaders who give up” and questioned the existence of an “alarming conformism, which is going to lead to great pain to the country”, an elliptical reference against President Alberto Fernández.

Likewise, the deputy reiterated that “the agreement (with the IMF) was bad, we said it with the newspaper of the day” and referred to the global financial crisis: “They are worried about rescuing the banks. We are concerned about rescuing people.”

Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof, when participating in the march organized by La Cámpora from the former Esma property to Plaza de Mayo, targeted “a part of the Judiciary” and blamed them for outlawing Cristina Kirchner.

“They invented a trial and a conviction without any evidence,” accused the Buenos Aires governor

Meanwhile, among others, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta also used his social networks to leave a message for March 24. “The desperation you feel when someone you love doesn’t show up. Powerlessness in the face of the violence exercised by the dictatorship. March 24 is a day to remember. To remember from where we began to travel these first 40 continuous years in democracy. It was not easy,” he stated in a Twitter thread.