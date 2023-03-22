Massive solar tornado is as big as 10 Earths

An extremely large plasma storm on the Sun has been captured in images and video.

The Sin Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) NASA has a huge Plasma-Tornado on the Sonne captured. The phenomenon grew to a height of 3 days 120.000 Kilometer on before it collapsed. For classification: Our earth has a diameter of 12,756 kilometers. The spectacular process was also filmed from Earth. The renowned astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy shared a corresponding video on Twitter. Later he also put photos online.

The eruption also ejected charged particles into the atmosphere. In this case, however, since the tornado formed at the north pole of the sun, there was no danger that it would hit the earth and cause a solar storm cause. That can for polar lights – but is also a threat to modern technologies such as satellites, radio, the Internet or the power supply on earth.

way to the solar maximum The sun is currently very active. Reason is that solar cycle, which is repeated every 11 years. We are currently in a phase of increasing activity that 2025 im solar maximum will end. After that, activity will decline again for 3 to 4 years until the Solar Low is reached. Then the cycle starts again from the beginning.