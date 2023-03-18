Mata do Bussaco reveals complete recreation of the Holy City of Jerusalem

“ANDThis is the only scale replica of Jerusalem in the world. It is the most faithful, the one with the most biblical elements that refer us to Jerusalem”, defended the president of the Mata do Bussaco Foundation, Guilherme Duarte.

Speaking to the Lusa agency, Guilherme Duarte showed that the chapels of the 21 steps that make up the Via Sacra do Bussaco, an extension of about three kilometers, were intervened in 2019, in an investment that was around one million euros and that also included the requalification of the Convent of Santa Cruz.

“The sculptural part has not yet been reclassified, but it is one of our objectives. Sooner or later it will have to be restored”, he added.

The small chapels appear with a “washed face” and protect a set of sculptures, some of them incomplete, sometimes because time has deteriorated them, sometimes because the weather or men have reached them.

Contrary to the usual 15 steps that make up the Passion of Christ on the other crossroads, Mata do Bussaco offers six more, which recreate his prison.

The steps of prison range from the moment of prayer on the Mount of Olives to the moment of condemnation by Pilate in the praetorium, while the steps of the crucifixion or passion range from placing the cross on one’s back to the tomb.

The “journey” to Jerusalem without leaving the Bussaco National Forest begins precisely with the Horto pass, where Jesus Christ will have “prayed and sweated blood”, proposing the pilgrim to follow a path, all of it in parallel, in an extension that totals three kilometers .

In addition to these small chapels, the Porch of Pilate and the oratory of the hermitage housing Calvário are also part of the Via Sacra.

“Even the Convent of Santa Cruz is an imitation of the first Holy Temple of Jerusalem, among other scenic elements that are found in the Forest, such as the Grotto of São Pedro and the Portas de Siloé. It is here in Bussaco that we find the largest number of elements biblical and that take us back to Jerusalem”, highlighted archaeologist Rui Baptista.

According to the archaeologist, also in terms of landscape there is a great proximity to Jerusalem, an example of which is the predominance of adernos, small shrubs of the olive tree family.

On the 26th, on this “stage”, a Via Sacra of a religious nature will take place, developed by the local community and which includes an open-air mass in the gardens of the Palace Hotel.

A few days later, on April 1st, a staged Way of the Cross will take place.

“Atrapalharte will associate with local theater groups and develop this initiative that will take place along the Via Sacra route. It is the first time that we have developed an initiative like this, along these lines”, concluded the president of the Mata do Bussaco Foundation.

Mata do Bussaco, located in the parish of Luso, municipality of Mealhada (district of Aveiro), was classified as a national monument in December 2017 and is a candidate for UNESCO World Heritage.

In January, the candidacy of Mata Nacional do Bussaco as a UNESCO World Heritage Site was updated, starting to “bet more on the passage of the Carmelites as a differentiating element”.

According to the official website of the Foundation, the Mata Nacional do Bussaco currently occupies around 105 hectares and has one of the best dendrological collections in Europe, with around 250 species of trees and shrubs with notable specimens.

“It is one of the richest national forests in terms of natural, architectural and cultural heritage, and can be divided into four landscape units: Arboretum, Gardens and Vale dos Fetos, Relic Forest and Pinhal do Marquês”.

