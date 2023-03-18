Mateo Retegui was officially summoned by the Italian National Team

Tigre striker Mateo Retegui was officially called up by the Italian National Team to play the first two dates of the Qualifiers for Euro 2024.

The 23-year-old footballer will be part of the Italian squad that will carry out the commitments against England and Malta in Group C in search of their place in the continental competition that will be played in Germany in the middle of next year.

The native of San Fernando is going through a great moment in the “Matador”, since he comes from being the scorer of the last tournament with 19 goals in 27 games and, in the current championship, he continues on the same path with 6 goals in 7 games .

The other two who appear, for the first time, in a squad for the “Azzurra” are Wladimiro Falcone, 27-year-old Lecce goalkeeper, and Torino’s central defender, Alessandro Buongiorno, 23.

The other novelty is that Bruno Zapelli, one of the promises of Belgrano de Córdoba, was included in the Italian Under 21 roster.