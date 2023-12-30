Matthew Perry reportedly used dating apps to get drugs: He asked if they could get him some

It was last October when the death of Matthew Perryof which it was later learned, after performing the autopsy, that it was due to the acute effects of ketamine, and by drowning in the jacuzzi of his home. According to the medical examination, the amounts of ketamine in his system were similar to those of a hospital patient with general anesthesia.

This then aroused the attention of his fans, especially because the performer had confessed in his last appearances that he was clean, something that a close friend later denied: I lied to everyone about being clean.. She never was. It is very sad. You know, the biggest lie he told himself was probably like that.

An addiction to alcohol and drugs that led him to suffer serious hardships, something that he already addressed in his memoirs, Friends, Lovers and That Terrible, and that in the words of another source close to the interpreter, he never managed to stop, because He even turned to dating apps to get drugs..

According to the Daily Mail, the American actor turned to the celebrity dating application, Rayato meet young women between 21 and 25 years old so that They gave him Oxycontin, an opiate painkiller, and other drugs: He would go out with them and then say: Can you get me something?.

Matthew Perry He managed to convince these women that he needed them to treat his pain.and after ending his relationships, he would go on to ask someone else.

They could not search the actor’s visitors in case they were carrying drugs

And the interpreter obtained these drugs even though there were security measures at his home, since neither the nurses nor the companions could register each visitor, something that he took advantage of: When they are in someone’s house, they do not have the same permissions. than in a rehabilitation center. They can’t pat down visitors for drugs..

Furthermore, as USA Today publishes, this would have been receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxietyand in his last weeks he would have been angry and moody, as another friend told Page Six.