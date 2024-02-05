Mauricio Macri supports criminal complaint for destruction in Congress

BUENOS AIRES-. The former president of Argentina Mauricio Macri supported the measures taken by the Head of Government of Buenos Aires, Jorge Macri, who filed a criminal complaint against those responsible for the destruction recorded in the vicinity of the nation’s Congress after the approval of the Omnibus Law.

Likewise, the former president gave his full support to the measures taken by the highest authority in Buenos Aires to put an end to the impunity with which these groups have been managed until now.

It is worth remembering that the Head of Government of Buenos Aires instructed the Minister of Security, the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of CABA, last Saturday, to initiate criminal lawsuits against all people and organizations that participated in the aggression and destruction of property. public.

Those responsible will be brought to justice

The head of the government of Buenos Aires Jorge Macri also mentioned the cost that these damages generate to the pockets of Buenos Aires taxpayers.

This action by the government of the City of Buenos Aires marks an important precedent in the fight against violence and impunity in Argentina. The judicial investigation is expected to advance in the coming days to identify those responsible for the events and bring them to justice.

On February 1, riots occurred in the vicinity of the National Congress after the approval of the Omnibus Law. The protesters caused damage to public buildings, businesses and vehicles. The government of the City of Buenos Aires decided to file a criminal complaint against those responsible for the events.

The Omnibus Law presented to Congress by President Javier Milei seeks to carry out reforms in various sectors of the Argentine economy and society, as well as reduce severance payments, eliminate the bonus and create a new employment contract “for productivity.” An individual capitalization system is proposed. Also eliminate import and export restrictions, and facilitate foreign investment.

criminal investigation

The Ministers of Justice, Gabino Tapia, and his Security counterpart, Waldo Wolff, at the request of the Head of Government, Jorge Macri, presented the complaint to the Public Ministry. The officials urged the prosecutor to promote the corresponding preparatory criminal investigation and to take all necessary measures to clarify the facts and identify those responsible.

During the riots, various public assets of the City were destroyed, wooden fences, garbage containers on public roads were set on fire, tiles on the sidewalks were broken, to be thrown at the riot authorities, and vehicular circulation and exit from the city were obstructed. Congress building of various people.

The head of government of Buenos Aires Jorge Macri assured that they are going to make the people involved in the vandalism have to pay the cost of repair and cleaning, as a result of the damage, which exceeds 106 million dollars.

