Max Norman’s odyssey: from City promise to prison for drug trafficking

The life of Max Norman suffered a radical 180 degree turn. The former soccer player had every chance of being a world star thanks to his unmatched talent. Manchester City noticed his qualities and signed him for their youth team. Wigan Athletic, Tranmere Rovers and Morecambe were his next challenges. Outside the British archipelago, the excitizen played in Spain hand in hand with the El Ejido Sports Club before starring in their last dance in the Alanyasporfrom Turqua.

My client is a very talented footballer who played at a high level in both the United Kingdom and Europe, says his lawyer, Stuart McNally, who now defends him for a drug trafficking crime for which he has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison. But why? Drugs became his odyssey. He first consumed them and then marketed them in London. Until Merseyside Police raided him in 2021. The agents found heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine worth more than £50,000 at his home, as well as mobile phones that he used for later sale.

EIt was the third time in just two months that he was caught with this type of drug. The footballer, who suffers from ADHD and Tourette syndrome, acknowledged the possession of these substances and his intentions to supply them to third parties. Liverpool Crown Court found that Norman had a total of five previous convictions for nine crimes he had committed. In the first instance, he was sentenced to a 24-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, plus a rehabilitation requirement of up to 15 days and 300 hours of unpaid work. Finally, He has been sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison.

Has stopped using drugs

His lawyer regrets what happened to his client, given that a brain injury due to a traffic accident completely changed his destiny. Drugs were his escape route and his downfall. He is a very intelligent young man, capable of achieving. He understands that these are serious crimes. The accused knows the consequences. He has a family that supports him. He has employment available. When they release it, there is some stability. The experience in prison, for him, has been hard. It has been a punishment, he tells Dailymail.

The lawyer points out that the former soccer player has improved his quality of life after putting aside his serious dependence on drugs. He, of his own free will, has stopped using drugs. He is clearly a man who has been doing everything he can in recent years to get his life forward.

