“May we continue celebrating more together”

Mily Alemán, Alexander Delgado’s partner, It is his birthday this March 14 and the singer’s congratulations on social networks could not be missed.

Along with a video with very romantic photos of both of them and of Mily with her son Alexander Jr. and also with Kuki, the artist’s eldest daughter, The member of Gente de Zona dedicated some beautiful words to him.

“Happy Birthday love! May this day be full of wonderful things and may we continue to celebrate more years together,” Alexander wrote in his post on Instagram.

Regarding the celebration, Mily published some sensual photos on her profile on that social network to leave a memory of his 32 and also draw a few sighs from his followers.

“Happy Birthday to me! Whatever you want, when you want it and how you want it my queen! “From me to me!” shared the Cuban model and businesswoman with that charge of positivity and personal fulfillment who always accompany her.