Mayor of Freudenberg criticizes the media: “Some times limits were exceeded”

THE TIME

Hamburg (ots)

Nicole Reschke, the mayor of Freudenberg, the place where Luise F., who was murdered by her friends, comes from, criticizes the reporting of some media about the case. Although she attests media representatives who reported on the case “good work”, there were “many serious reports, factual and well-founded.” But a few times “boundaries have been far exceeded,” says the social democrat in the current issue of the weekly newspaper DIE ZEIT, “everything I feared has happened.” Press representatives approached children on the way to school and asked about Luise and the perpetrators, although Reschke had commissioned the municipal security service to guard the school.

It is nevertheless important, Reschke continues, that the press also reports in this case and that journalists are on site to get an idea. The alternative would be to leave the reporting to those trying to turn rumors into news on social media. “What’s happening right now is just terrible,” says Reschke. Unpixelated images of the victim and the perpetrators are circulating on TikTok, as well as speculation about the whereabouts of the perpetrators.

