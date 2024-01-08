Mayor of Miami-Dade urges recycling Christmas trees

MIAMI.- Once the holidays have passed, Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade, called for recycling the Christmas trees that will be collected throughout the county, in two phases, starting next January 10.

“Our Miami-Dade customers can take their Christmas tree to the various recycling centers that exist in the county where they will be turned into mulch,” explained Levine Cava.

The other option is to place the tree on the sidewalk in front of your house. Starting January 10, trucks will be sent to pick them up throughout the county.

The collection of the saplings will be divided into two phases. The first, from January 10 to 21 and the second, from January 24 to February 4. In both phases the collection trucks will circulate on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Curbside collection will occur only in those areas where Miami-Dade provides regular trash collection service. Cities organize their own collection, the county clarifies on its website.

Christmas tree recycling points:

North Dade – 21500 NW 47 Ave.

Norwood – 19901 NW 7ma Avenida.

Palm Springs Norte – 7870 NW 178 St.

Golden Glades – 140 NW 160 St.

West Little River – 1830 NW 79 St.

Pargo Creek – 2200 SW 117 Ave.

Sunset Kendall – 8000 SW 107 Ave.

West Perrine – 16651 SW 107 Ave.

Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184 St.

South Miami Heights – 20800 SW 117 Ct.

Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268 St.

These recycling centers are open seven days a week, from 7:00 am to 5:30 pm.

County residents interested in receiving free mulch, (a type of organic material that serves as fertilizer and soil protector), can register on this page: Mulch.

