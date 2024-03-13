Mayoral candidate shot dead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- A candidate for mayor of the Mexican municipality of Chilapa (state of Guerrero, south) was shot dead, the prosecutor’s office reported this Wednesday, bringing the total to at least 21. homicides of candidates for local office since June 2023.

Tomás Morales Patrón was shot at on Tuesday night when he arrived home in the center of Chilapa, after which the Guerrero prosecutor’s office announced the opening of an investigation for “qualified homicide.”

In that town At least seven mayoral candidates have been murdered since 2015according to media accounts.

Morales was one of the candidates for the position from the Morena party, of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the elections on June 2.

The leader was an active promoter of the government and the official presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, according to numerous publications he shared on his social networks.

Violence linked to organized crime that hits Mexico It also reaches politicians, especially those who hold or aspire to obtain municipal and state positions.

The reasons range from attempts by mafias to subdue the candidates to disputes between local power groups.

In Mexico, 43 people have been murdered in episodes of electoral violence from June 4 to March 12, of which 21 were candidates for candidacy, according to a study by Laboratorio Electoral, a private analysis and research firm.

Murders due to electoral violence have been recorded in 13 of the 32 Mexican states, with Guerrero as the entity with the highest incidence, according to a previous report by the same firm published in early February.

Mexico will hold elections on June 2 in which a new president and 20,000 other officials will be elected, including federal and local legislators, state governors and mayors.

The fact reflects the political violence in Mexicowhere the consulting firm Data Int documented in February the murder of at least 20 candidates so far this electoral year, in which a total of 76 people “potentially linked to the process” have been killed, an increase of 20% compared to the 2021 elections.

The state of Guerrero, which is suffering from a wave of violence from organized crime, is one of the most affected, since at the beginning of March the candidate of the Labor Party (PT) for the mayor of Atoyac de Álvarez, Alfredo González Díaz, was shot dead. , when he was in his vehicle.

And in February, the activist and founder of Morena in the municipality of Huamuxtitlán, Abraham Ramírez, was murdered, who was the father of the aspiring candidate for municipal president, Rosalba Ramírez.

Source: With information from Europa Press / AFP