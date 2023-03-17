Mayra Mendoza fined Edesur in Quilmes after joining the claim of the neighbors

EDESUR was sanctioned ex officio with a fine of 200 million pesos plus the costs of the process, as reported by the municipality of Quilmes “as a consequence of the constant interruptions and deficiencies of the service, added to the breach by the company in its duty of information and dignified treatment towards consumers”.

The measure was carried out at the initiative and instruction of Mayor Mayra Mendoza, for which the Municipality initiated an ex officio procedure against the electric company through the General Directorate for the Defense of Users, Consumers and local Commercial Loyalty.

After that, Misdemeanors Court No. 4, in charge of Dr. Anabella Galván, ordered the sanction, for violation of Articles 4, 8 bis and 30 of Law 24,240. In her ruling, Galván emphasized that most of those affected by the cuts in the Municipality are consumers in a particularly vulnerable situation.

The sentence affirms that “the deficiency in the provision of the service does not respond exclusively to high temperatures, but rather it is a problem caused mainly by the lack of investment on the part of the accused company, both in infrastructure and in the equipment necessary to guarantee the quality of service”.

And it adds that “it is not only about considering the interruption of the electric power service, but the methodical conduct that the defendant assumes in such situations and their reiteration over time.”

Will Edesur pay the fine?

On the other hand, it is noted that “the different municipal areas have reported the existence of 323 files in process before the General Directorate of Users, Consumers and Commercial Loyalty; and 98 files before the different Misdemeanor Courts, of which 76 have a final sentence”. Despite this, the fines set forth in said judgments “have not been paid” by the company, which makes clear the recurrence of the same in infringement situations.

Data

The survey carried out by the Quilmeño Consumer Defense area concluded that during 2022, EDESUR led the list of most reported companies, accumulating 8.43% of the total claims made in the district. These data are not an exception, but are part of a historical trend: EDESUR is always the company that leads the number of complaints made by consumers in the southern municipality of the Buenos Aires suburbs.

Record of breaches

One of the foundations of the resolution refers to the large number of complaints made against EDESUR and the recidivism by the company, which “has affected users for decades.”

During 2021, complaints to EDESUR represented 8% of the total complaints, the same as in 2020. While in 2018 and 2019, they represented 16.5% and 12.4% of the total respectively, also promoted due to the increase in rates in that period during the management of Martiniano Molina, María Eugenia Vidal and Mauricio Macri.