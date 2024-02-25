Mayu, a little piece of Peru in Miami

MIAMI.- When you arrive in Mayu you breathe an air of family tradition, that aroma of Peru that expands through the Andes and that the Peruvian Marita Astete has been able to recreate in Miami over two decades.

Astete, a businesswoman in the field for more than 20 years, owner of seven restaurants, expanded the city’s gastronomic offer with a new proposal. And she did it with the support of her daughter Nicole, who is her right hand in the administration of the establishment.

Anchored in the heart of Brickell with a cozy atmosphere and a touch of elegance, Mayu delights diners who appreciate good gastronomy. The restaurant’s concept honors the Peruvian culture and essence in order to bring the flavors of that land to the table.

“We were in Machu Picchu and we connected a lot. And those new ideas came to bring our culture. We could not bring Machu Picchu, but we brought our culture, with all the details, such as ceremonial keros that were used a lot in rituals and that represented sacred pacts. And they are replicas of the Museum of the Nation, which we have brought. We have the vessels, our stone plates, they are stones from the Urubamba River,” she explained to DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS Marita Astete when referring to the decoration of the space.

“Mayu is a Quechua word, which means heavenly river. The Incas believed in the Milky Way, that rivers formed in the sky in the Milky Way and then flowed down the Andes mountains. Coincidentally, we are on the Miami River and we decided to name it Mayu in honor of that, it seemed like a sign to me,” added the architect behind Aromas del Perú about the origin of the name of the new restaurant.

As Nicole Astete, Mayu’s manager, indicates, the idea was to rescue the authentic flavor in times when fusion dominates the offer.

“We began to think about how to bring something authentic to Miami because there is so much fusion that the history and culture are lost a little. And when you go to Peru it is a different type of experience. Our menu is broken down into different sections in Quechua. The idea was to apply the cooking techniques of our ancestors in modern cuisine. “I think what we do is very unique and different,” Nicole said.

“Aromas del Perú is a restaurant with basic cuisine, tradition and flavor. So we wanted to apply that in Mayu, but for a new generation that appreciates culture, agricultural inputs and food,” added the young woman, who studied to work in the Hospitality industry, specifically in the restaurant sector.

The story behind success

Since she was little, Nicole was inspired by watching her mother work and wanted to follow in her footsteps.

“It’s a nice story. I grew up watching my mother work in restaurants, before we opened Aromas del Perú. And the concept of Mayu comes from love. We want to bring a little more tradition and our ancestral culture to Miami. “I am very passionate about service and, above all, because that defines our family,” Nicole said.

To which her mother added: “I am very proud of my daughter. “She studied Hospitality and has prepared herself to manage the restaurant chain.”

For Marita, the success of Peruvian gastronomy is due to the wide range of flavors that characterizes her land.

“I think it has a lot to do with the inputs, with all the spices. It is known that in the past there was no way to cook meat; before, they ate deer, which has tough, flavorless meat. In addition to searching for treasures, those voyages of conquest that wanted to reach India were to search for spices. But on the route they found Peru and there they found all that wealth,” said Marita.

“And in Peru there is a lot of uchu (chili pepper) variety, which is red, yellow or orange. And that is what gives flavor and authenticity to our food. When they discovered that this was the greatest treasure, spices were brought to season. I think that is one of the advantages in Peruvian gastronomy, what makes the difference in all the dishes.”

Likewise, Marita Astete remembers that nostalgia was the driving force behind starting her gastronomic ventures.

“One of the important things that drove me was that I really missed my culture, my food. I felt very homesick. And I don’t come from the gastronomic field, my family didn’t have restaurants in Peru, but that was something that pushed me to feel that need. And today you can find Peruvian products in supermarkets, but in those times it did not exist. I even had to import the fish and many times it arrived damaged because we brought them in boxes of ice that were suddenly delayed at customs. Then we started to have problems,” Marita said.

“When we started this business 21 years ago, we were pioneers in Peruvian gastronomy. Today there are more than 350 Peruvian cuisine restaurants in Miami.”

He also recalled how they overcame obstacles and managed to please the diners.

“Nowadays, thank God, there are many import companies and they are in all supermarkets. I had many barriers, one of them was that we had to make variations in the ingredients, in the issue of herbs, spicy foods, some details that had to be invented when they were not available, such as using Mexican or Colombian chili peppers to cover that need,” said.

“When I opened the business, people were very happy with the cuisine, with the presentation of our dishes and the portions we served.”