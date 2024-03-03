Mbapp and Lola ndigo, friends on social networks

Some users on social networks have a notorious ability, as if they were spy agents, to find out and discover certain details that go unnoticed by many Internet users. The latest discovery that has gone viral has as its protagonists Kylian Mbappevery close to signing for Real Madrid, and Lola indigoone of the most recognized artists in our country.

But what is the story that they both hide? Several TikTok profiles highlighted among their cast of followers an aspect that could confirm that the French soccer player and the artist have a close friendship. Mbapp started following the Grenadian on the Instagram social network just a few weeks ago. Many think that it could be a coincidence, but the fact is that The Parisian star only follows 413 peopleof which the majority are footballers, NBA players or brands that sponsor them. Lola Indigo returned the follow in the matter of days

Enlarge Mbapp follows Lola ndigo on Instagram

The alleged meeting of Mbapp and Lola ndigo

This is not all, a Tiktok account, under the name of cuquilleospoints out that They both met in person when the footballer visited Barcelona. along with his great friend and teammate, Ashraf Hakimibut there is no information or image to support this encounter. What is known is that Mbapp coincided with Bad Gyal in La Pcaraone of the most sought-after musical restaurants in Barcelona, ​​and which received a gastronomic tribute in the seafood restaurant Botafumeiro, Joan Laporta’s trusted space.

As expected, Many users predict that the soccer player and the artist could have secretly started a romantic relationship.but these are gossip and rumors, since there is no solid element to support said speculation.

Some joke about the alleged star signing of Real Madrid attending the concert that the artist will offer at the Santiago Bernabu Stadium in 2025, a performance that was confirmed at the final gala of Operación Triunfo. Even so, time will tell if Mbapp and Lola ndigo are more than friends.