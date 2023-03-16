MC presents an ‘amicus curiae’ before the Court against Plan B

Mexico City.- The deputies of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) presented this Wednesday before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation an appeal known as “amicus curiae”, with what they consider to be technical details that violate the legislative process of approval of the electoral reform.

The coordinator of the group, Deputy Jorge Álvarez Máynez, accompanied by Deputy Amalia García and other legislators from his bench, appeared at the headquarters of the Court to deliver the appeal that they consider complementary to the unconstitutionality action against the so-called Plan B , presented last week.

Álvarez Máynez highlighted the importance of the appeal, prepared based on arguments of the MC bench that witnessed what it considers violations of the legislative process of approval of the legal electoral reform.

Both he and García explained at the doors of the headquarters of the Court that they hope that the country’s highest court will declare the so-called Plan B unconstitutional and order the suspension of its application in order to give certainty to the electoral processes of 2024.

“Here we are once again presenting this appeal, the bench being the first to do so (…) we are going to defend the democratic advances, the democratic conquests in Mexico to the last consequences,” said Álvarez Máynez.

In a similar sense, Deputy García expressed herself, who said that what has been achieved so far in electoral matters is the effort of many people and long citizen struggles.

In the appeal filed by MC, the party reported that they denounced what they consider to be violations of the legislative process by improperly waiving the procedures in the Chamber of Deputies for an initiative that was not reported in the Parliamentary Gazette.

Likewise, they denounced a “non-existent study in the Senate of the Republic that suppressed the parliamentary debate and the knowledge of the opinion by the parliamentary minorities.”