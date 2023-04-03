McDonald’s and a key week; announces mass layoffs

McDonald’s will temporarily close its offices in the United States and other countries to announce massive layoffs in its corporate workforce, as part of a broader restructuring.

The company said that the measure seeks to guarantee the comfort and confidentiality of its workers during the notification period.

It is not yet known how many employees will be affected or if it is only workers from the United States or also from other countries.

The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring of the company that was anticipated in early 2023.

The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring of the company that was anticipated in early 2023.

As published by Wall Street Journal This Monday, April 3, the fast food chain told its employees in an email that this week (the three days before Easter) in modality home office for “to be able to make personnel decisions virtually.”

The company, in the email, asked the workers to cancel all scheduled meetings with suppliers.

In the internal email seen by the WSJ, McDonald’s says: “In the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization.”



McDonald’s had said in January that it planned to make “tough decisions” regarding changes in corporate staffing levels as part of a larger strategy.

Mass layoffs at McDonald’s

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in an interview in January that he expected to start saving on his workforce costs, but did not anticipate how many workers he expects to lay off or how much he estimates these decisions would save.

“Some jobs that exist today are going to change or, eventually, those jobs could disappear,” Kempczinski said at the time.

McDonald’s employs more than 150,000 people around the world at its global corporate offices and in its restaurants. 70 percent of those employees are located in countries other than the United States.

Why are McDonald’s offices closed to make the announcement of mass layoffs? “We want to ensure the comfort and confidentiality of our workers during the notification period,” the company said.

Companies in all sectors are in the process of reducing the number of workers because of the concern that a recession is coming that seems inevitable.

The mass layoffs began in the technology sector in 2022 and have spread to retailers and manufacturers of mass consumer products.

In March, for example, Amazon said it will lay off 9,000 jobs.

