McLaren CEO Zak Brown wants a fight against Mercedes boss Toto Wolff at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 is quite a spectacle, mainly in the circuits where the pilots are the protagonists, but it is not the only place where rivalries are generated, como al de Zak Brown vs Toto Wolff in the upper echelons of F1.

If you are not a diehard fan of Formula 1, we have to explain a little about it. Zak Brown is the CEO of McLaren, one of the teams in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Zak Brown the boss of McLaren in Formula 1 – Photo: Getty Images

While, Toto Wolff is the team manager at Mercedes and also CEO of the team. So, both have very high positions in their respective teams.

And well, since the Mercedes vs Red Bull war ended, specifically for the superiority of Verstappen and Checo Pérezwhat they already have a kind of civil war in the Austrian team.

Well, other rivalries must be born between teams and this is how Zak Brown from McLaren is looking for a fight with Mercedes’ Toto WolffBut don’t worry, it’s not a real fight, but a boxing one.

Toto Wolff, will you accept the challenge of the boxing match? – Photo: Getty Images

Zak Brown proposes to Toto Wolff a boxing match

If you think about it, it’s not so far-fetched, well A whole billboard could well be put together between drivers, team leaders and Formula 1 coaches… what is left over are candidates.

But let’s focus on the facts, because Zak Brown spoke to ESPN e made an interesting proposal for the Las Vegas Grand Prixnext November 2023.

The thing is, Zak Brown not only threw a boxing challenge at Toto Wolff, but also at Christian Horner from Red Bull… basically the thing is a fight in Las Vegas.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner with a boxing match proposal – Photo: Getty Images

“We were talking about racing Christian at Silverstone, because he used to race Christian. And I’ve talked to Toto about it, we’ll see if he’s up for it.“said the McLaren CEO.

“When we go to Vegas, What is Las Vegas known for? A little boxing match? I’m ready“, sentenced Zak Brown to try to get Toto Wolff to turn on and accept.

Can you imagine a fight between the heads of the teams? Without a doubt, it would be something impressive, although we highly doubt that it will happen, but just thinking about it is something beautiful, Killmonger would say.

Zak Brown, Toto Wolff and Christian Horner in conference – Photo: Getty Images

