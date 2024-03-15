MDC excellence in cybersecurity programs recognized

In both its associate and bachelor’s programs in Cybersecurity, the academic institution consolidates its prestige and this was demonstrated this Thursday during the University Education Conference Tech Hub held at the Wolfson Campus of the MDC .

As part of an expert panel, College officials announced NSA validation for the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity through 2029 and explained that this constitutes the highest quality standard for a Cybersecurity diploma program in the nation.

“We are greatly honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the National Security Agency. It highlights our commitment to expanding our Cybersecurity program, solidifying the College’s position as a leader in developing talent for the future workforce. Something we could not have achieved without the unwavering support of our world-class faculty, our esteemed collaborators and cutting-edge industry advisors,” said Madeline Pumariega, President of the MDC.

For his part, Dr. Diego Tibaquirá celebrated the NSA’s validation of the MDC’s cybersecurity programs and told DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS that the college is a center of academic excellence in this discipline. Likewise, he pointed out, these recognitions help the community understand how to better defend itself against personal, national and international cybersecurity threats.

“On a broader level, this means bringing security to everyone, in the face of cyber attacks from Russia or China. The college is doing a great job in bringing the knowledge to the community to know how to better defend ourselves,” she highlighted.

“When we are talking about cybersecurity, people think that it is a very advanced technological topic, it is not for me, but we all do cybersecurity in our daily lives, from the password we use to enter the computer or cell phone, whether numerical or facial. . What we’re trying to do with this program is bring cybersecurity to everyone, expand the idea that we all use these tools and cybersecurity affects us all. “This is going to make the community a safer space.”

Brittany Fox, leader of Focus GTS and one of the panelists at the meeting, echoed the congratulations to MDC: “I want to congratulate MDC for obtaining this validation from the NSA. “This is an impressive announcement for the community,” she said.

In that sense, he shared his recommendations to those who are looking for a new job or opportunities in South Florida: “it is especially important that you get involved with the community and check out what MDC offers. If you are interested in technology, don’t wait any longer and enroll in the programs offered by MDC.

A new and attractive career field

Carlos Fiallo Reyes, a young Cuban American, is one of the graduates of the cybersecurity associate who practices on the campus itself. “This is a practically new field, it is very necessary and has to do with cybersecurity at all levels, from devices to websites and companies. I encourage all people to start studying these topics at least in their basic conception,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Brittany Fox acknowledged that there are many concerns around technology and artificial intelligence but, she maintained, “all of these tools can be used to our advantage, instead of seeing them as enemies. We just have to interact with them, learn and turn them into our allies.”

Among the attractions of this industry, commented MDC communicator and media manager, Soraya Ramírez Galán, are those of an economic nature. “Validation implies that those who study this career will obtain diplomas with the NSA stamp, which at the same time guarantees a higher salary. Salaries are starting at 88 thousand dollars a year,” she highlighted.

“I tell young people interested in technology that this is a good alternative because it has an extra factor of national security, which companies demand in these times of digital transformation.”

Likewise, Dr. Diego Tibaquirá, who has played a fundamental role in building the MDC Cybersecurity and Cloud Computing curriculum, stressed that “students actively participate not only in the classroom, but also in the labor market, through internships and helping to get jobs.”

The professor, one of the four winners of the award Academia Instructor Circle of Excellence Award, specified that in 2023 MDC put 100 students in the cybersecurity area in different internships around South Florida. “Part of our validation is to demonstrate that we have an industry group that supports us, gives us advice and that in the long term, they are the ones who are going to hire our students once they graduate,” he said.

For MDC, the recent distinction is a recognition of the college’s rigorous Cybersecurity curricular standards, and excellence in faculty academic delivery to equip students with expert knowledge and skills to protect and defend against the cyber threat landscape.