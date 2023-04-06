ME ON STAGE enters the 10th round

ME ON STAGE is celebrating an anniversary, because on Saturday, April 8th, the successful format will take place in Bludenz for the 10th time. We look forward to the stories of Marie and Manfred.

At this event, a wide variety of people on stage tell their stories personal story. The evenings are organized and carried out by dedicated teenagers together with youth workers from Villa K.

For Marie Cosplay means a lot because it has enabled her to come to terms with herself and build her confidence. It’s now her great passion: “It’s just my thing!” What exactly is behind it and what future plans Marie has with it, she tells us at ME ON STAGE.

Manfred works as an addiction counselor at CLEAN in Bludenz. With his open nature, he manages to get every client to open up to the topic. He wants his clients to be heard and to learn about themselves. He himself has also experienced blows of fate, but has always managed to get up. You can find out how he did it, which values ​​accompany him in his life and much more at ME ON STAGE.

It starts on April 8th at 8:00 p.m. (admission 7:00 p.m.) at Bahnhofstrasse 13 in Bludenz with free entry for everyone aged 12 and over.