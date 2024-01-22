Mean Girls movie remains at the top of the box office in the US

In the absence of major premieres, Mean Girls, from Paramount Pictures, accumulated $50 million, in addition to $16.2 million internationally. So far it is beating the original version released in 2004.

There was only one big movie that was released: the science fiction one I.S.S, starring Ariana DeBose. The Bleecker Street film debuted with three million dollars in 2,518 theaters.

There were few expectations for I.S.S, whose review was reserved and whose marketing was light. Audiences didn’t like it much either, giving it a C- CinemaScore.

Even for January, a month that usually sees little activity in movie theaters, it was a pretty weak weekend. The 10 highest-grossing films accumulated just $51.3 million, according to Comscore.

There is little activity scheduled for next weekend as well, which could portend a poor 2024. Due to production delays caused by strikes, there are significant gaps in this year’s film calendar.

The Beekeeper, from Amazon MGM Studios and starring Jason Statham, remained in second place with 8.5 million in its second weekend, for a total of 31.1 million. Warner Bros. Wonkawhich has been in theaters for six weeks, was in third place with 6.4 million, for a national total of 187.2 million.

The romantic comedy Anyone But You, from Sony Pictures, surpassed 100 million dollars globally in its fifth week. At the national level, it came fourth with 5.4 million.

Some Oscar-candidate films did well. Origin, in which Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor plays the author of the book CasteIsabel Wilkerson, raised $875,000.

The fantasy film Poor Things, with Emma Stone, added 820 theaters and grossed two million when it was shown in 1,400 theaters. The Searchlight Pictures film, which won a Golden Globe for Best Musical-Comedy, has accumulated $33.7 million globally in seven weeks of gradual release.

American Fiction, starring Jeffrey Wright as a frustrated writer, expanded to 850 theaters and grossed $1.8 million. He has accumulated eight million dollars in six weeks and is trying to get a boost at the Oscars.

The Zone of Interestfrom A24, about the family of the commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, expanded to 82 theaters, amassing $447,684.

However, despite a strong start, The Color Purple, skinny Although it has been acclaimed and has the support of producers Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, the Warner Bros. musical has fallen sharply. In its fourth week, it raised just $720,000. Its domestic total is 59.3 million, when its production budget was 100 million.

The 10 highest-grossing movies in the United States from Friday to Sunday, according to Comscore:

1. Mean Girls – $11.7 million.

2. The Beekeeper – $8.5 million.

3. Wonka – $6.4 million.

4. Anyone But You – $5.4 million.

5. Migration – $5.3 million.

6. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $3.7 million.

7. I.S.S. – $3 million.

8. Night Swim – $2.7 million.

9. The Boys in the Boat – $2.5 million.

10. Poor Things – $2 million.

FUENTE: AP